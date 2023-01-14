Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Hadley's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 148 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.