Chad Ramey finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chad Ramey hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Ramey's 100 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ramey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ramey to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.