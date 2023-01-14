Carson Young shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carson Young hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Young's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Young got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Young to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 4 over for the round.