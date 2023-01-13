Carl Yuan shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carl Yuan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Yuan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Yuan's 89 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Yuan had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 4 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Yuan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Yuan at 4 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Yuan hit his 203 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Yuan to 5 under for the round.