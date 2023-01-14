Cam Davis shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Cam Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Davis chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.