Byeong Hun An shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, An had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, An missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left An to 4 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 5 under for the round.