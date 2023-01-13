Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Garnett's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Garnett hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Garnett hit his 126 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.