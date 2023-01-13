Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Brian Stuard's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.