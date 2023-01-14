Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Harman tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Harman to 1 under for the round.