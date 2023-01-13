  • Brent Grant shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Prior to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brent Grant talks about what it's like to play in front of his longtime friends as he returns to his home state, Hawaii, for his first PGA TOUR event in 2023.
    Hawaii native Brent Grant on what it's like to play close to home

