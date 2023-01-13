-
Brent Grant shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Hawaii native Brent Grant on what it's like to play close to home
Prior to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brent Grant talks about what it's like to play in front of his longtime friends as he returns to his home state, Hawaii, for his first PGA TOUR event in 2023.
Brent Grant hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Grant reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Grant at 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grant to even for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Grant got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Grant chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.
Grant got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 4 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Grant suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grant at 4 over for the round.
