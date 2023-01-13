-
Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
