Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.