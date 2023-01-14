Brendan Steele shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Steele's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Steele had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.