Brandon Wu shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brandon Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.