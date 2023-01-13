Brandon Matthews shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brandon Matthews hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 137th at 6 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Matthews's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Matthews hit his tee shot 351 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Matthews to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Matthews had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 4 under for the round.