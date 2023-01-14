  • Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 15 at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.