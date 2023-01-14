Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Horschel's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Horschel to 1 over for the round.