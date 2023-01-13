Ben Taylor shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.