Ben Martin shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Martin hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Martin's 164 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

Martin hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.