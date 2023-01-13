Ben Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ben Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 68-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.