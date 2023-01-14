Austin Smotherman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austin Smotherman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Smotherman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to even for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Smotherman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 175 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.