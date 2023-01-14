Austin Eckroat shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Austin Eckroat hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Eckroat hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Eckroat's 181 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

Eckroat hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Eckroat suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Eckroat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Eckroat to 5 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.