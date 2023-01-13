Austin Cook shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austin Cook hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Cook's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 51 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Cook missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 4 over for the round.