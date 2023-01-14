Austen Truslow shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austen Truslow hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Truslow finished his day tied for 142nd at 10 over; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Truslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Truslow to 1 over for the round.

Truslow got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Truslow to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Truslow had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Truslow to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Truslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Truslow to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Truslow suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Truslow at 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Truslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Truslow to 4 over for the round.

Truslow got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Truslow to 5 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Truslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Truslow to 6 over for the round.

Truslow tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Truslow to 7 over for the round.