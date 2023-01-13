Augusto Núñez shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Augusto Núñez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Núñez got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Núñez's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Núñez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Núñez had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Núñez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.