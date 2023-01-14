Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Andrew Putnam had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.