Andrew Novak shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Andrew Novak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Novak had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Novak hit his 213 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Novak suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Novak at 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Novak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.