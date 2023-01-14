Anders Albertson putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Anders Albertson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Albertson finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Anders Albertson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anders Albertson to 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Albertson chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Albertson to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Albertson's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Albertson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.