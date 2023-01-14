Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Alex Smalley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smalley's 69 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.