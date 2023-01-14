-
Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Adam Svensson's 175-yard ace is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Svensson holes a 175-yard tee shot for and ace on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Svensson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Svensson's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
