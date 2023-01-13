Adam Scott putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Scott hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Adam Scott chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Scott chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Scott chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 4 under for the round.