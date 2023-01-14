Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt saving par. This put Schenk at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schenk had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.