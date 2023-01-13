Adam Long finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Long hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Long's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Long chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Long's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Long chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.