Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Rai hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Rai got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Rai hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.