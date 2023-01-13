Aaron Baddeley shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Chris Kirk is in 1st at 11 under; Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.