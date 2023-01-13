Zecheng Dou shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zecheng Dou hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dou to 1 over for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dou to 2 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 3 over for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Dou chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dou had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dou to 4 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Dou hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 over for the round.