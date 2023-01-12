Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zach Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Johnson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 215 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.