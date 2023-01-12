Zac Blair shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Blair's 94 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Blair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Blair had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.