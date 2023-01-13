Yuto Katsuragawa shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Yuto Katsuragawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Katsuragawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Katsuragawa to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Katsuragawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Katsuragawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Katsuragawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Katsuragawa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Katsuragawa had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Katsuragawa to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Katsuragawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Katsuragawa to 2 over for the round.

Katsuragawa got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Katsuragawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Katsuragawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Katsuragawa to 4 over for the round.