Will Gordon shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Gordon's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Gordon had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

Gordon tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gordon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 1 under for the round.