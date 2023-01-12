Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Webb Simpson's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.