Vincent Norrman finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Vincent Norrman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Norrman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Norrman's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Norrman hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norrman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Norrman's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Norrman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to even-par for the round.