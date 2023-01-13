Tyson Alexander putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyson Alexander hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 12th, Tyson Alexander's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyson Alexander to 1 under for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Alexander's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Alexander hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Alexander had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Alexander hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.