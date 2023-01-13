Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Duncan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.