Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 70 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Merritt hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.