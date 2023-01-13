Trevor Werbylo putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Trevor Werbylo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Trevor Werbylo got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trevor Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Werbylo's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.