Trevor Werbylo putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trevor Werbylo gets eagle putt to drop on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Trevor Werbylo makes a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Trevor Werbylo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Trevor Werbylo got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trevor Werbylo to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Werbylo's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.
