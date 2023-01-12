Trevor Cone finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Trevor Cone hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Cone got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cone's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cone hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Cone had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Cone chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to even for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Cone chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

Cone hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.