  • Tom Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Check out the best shots of the week from the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, including Jordan Spieth’s magical flop shot, Tom Kim’s electric hole-out approach and Max Homa’s strategic hole-out from the rough.
    Shots of the Week

    Max Homa’s Sunday hole-out leads Shots of the Week at Sentry

    Check out the best shots of the week from the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, including Jordan Spieth’s magical flop shot, Tom Kim’s electric hole-out approach and Max Homa’s strategic hole-out from the rough.