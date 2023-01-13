-
Tom Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tom Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kim had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
