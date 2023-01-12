Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.