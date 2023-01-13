Taylor Montgomery shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Montgomery's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Montgomery had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Montgomery at 3 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Montgomery hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Montgomery hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.