Tano Goya shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tano Goya hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Goya's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Goya to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 17th, Goya suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Goya had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Goya's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Goya hit his 134 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.