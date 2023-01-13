Taiga Semikawa shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Taiga Semikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Semikawa's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Semikawa's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Semikawa got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Semikawa had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Semikawa reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Semikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Semikawa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Semikawa at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Semikawa's 191 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Semikawa had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Semikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Semikawa to 1 over for the round.